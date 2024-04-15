Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.32. 15,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 207,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Specifically, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $188,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,568.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 653,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,458,436. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

