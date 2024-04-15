Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Decreases By 9.7%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 888.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 976,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 344,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 696,383 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

