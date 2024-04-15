Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ENLV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,533. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

