Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Gentex Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,611. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gentex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

