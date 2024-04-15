Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expands By 9.9%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 16,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

DAL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. 1,694,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

