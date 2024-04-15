Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Silchester International Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 644,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.07. 3,069,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,205,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $747.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.