Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,963,000 after acquiring an additional 150,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,411 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.