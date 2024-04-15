Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 925 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,087. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

