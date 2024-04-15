Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Business Machines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.68. 917,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day moving average is $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

