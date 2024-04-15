Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) PT Raised to $24.00

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,097. The company has a market capitalization of $163.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Further Reading

