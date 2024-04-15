Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.11. 278,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,379,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,261 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

