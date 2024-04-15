Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $300.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.50.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.32. 11,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $142.12 and a twelve month high of $272.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

