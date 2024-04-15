One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target Raised to $25.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

OLP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,648. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $467.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.