Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $501.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.48 and a 200-day moving average of $481.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

