Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $145.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

