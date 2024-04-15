436 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,992,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Everest Group stock opened at $365.64 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

View Our Latest Report on EG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.