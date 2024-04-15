Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 196,999 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $139.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average of $146.79.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.