Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 17,286 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.21 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

