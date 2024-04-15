Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

