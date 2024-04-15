Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of D opened at $48.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $595,800,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

