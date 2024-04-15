Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 155,431 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,916,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Uber Technologies worth $302,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.