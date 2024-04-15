Strs Ohio Sells 52,751 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of American International Group worth $47,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of American International Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

AIG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.49. 277,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,391. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

