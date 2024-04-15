Strs Ohio Trims Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $47,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,838,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,367,000 after buying an additional 1,343,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,097,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.1 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.17. 35,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.115 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

