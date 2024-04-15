KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $43,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.50. 250,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

