Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,934 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.0 %

SNY opened at $46.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.