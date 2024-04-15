BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on BYD in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BYD Trading Down 1.6 %

About BYD

Shares of BYDDY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.58. 255,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,420. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. BYD has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

