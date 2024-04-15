Grove Bank & Trust Has $727,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.10.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $151.74 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

