Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $692,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

