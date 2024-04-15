Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

