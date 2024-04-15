Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $547,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after buying an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

