Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 132 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $91.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

