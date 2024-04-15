Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.17).

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.0 %

TPC stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $951.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

