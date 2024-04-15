Conning Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,560 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 2,890,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

FIS stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

