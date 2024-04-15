Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Decreases By 10.0%

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 1,433,334 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $9,118,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 726,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 419,050 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000.

Get Concord Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Concord Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Concord Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.