Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Standard BioTools

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,496,525 shares in the company, valued at $29,546,069.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 115,198 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of LAB opened at $2.72 on Monday. Standard BioTools has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard BioTools will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.