Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 315.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

