Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 266.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

