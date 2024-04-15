Grove Bank & Trust Sells 4,656 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 1,968.7% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PPL by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.