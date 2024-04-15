Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $52,560,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 481.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 156,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $319.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

