Grove Bank & Trust Has $593,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,114,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,339,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 692,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

HBAN opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

