Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $10,132,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $122.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

