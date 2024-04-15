Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $271.22 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.78 and a 200 day moving average of $242.84.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,036 shares of company stock worth $102,813,921. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

