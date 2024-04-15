Multibit Price Tops $0.16 (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Multibit token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $148.38 million and $36.56 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.15184603 USD and is up 8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $32,753,952.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

