ASD Price Down 17.7% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.47 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0585703 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,551,471.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

