Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $517.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $400.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

