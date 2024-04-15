Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $230,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,477,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,113,000 after acquiring an additional 836,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,925,000 after acquiring an additional 793,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.51.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

