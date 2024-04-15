Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,592 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $28,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,568,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $234.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.