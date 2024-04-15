Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARS
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Price Performance
Shares of CARS opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.05.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
