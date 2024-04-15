Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Declines By 10.0%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS HXGCF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
