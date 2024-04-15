Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expands By 10.2%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

EDSA opened at $4.48 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.67. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

